40,527 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

HDV opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.13.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

