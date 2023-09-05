HRT Financial LP Sells 222,778 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,778 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 by 14.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 by 16.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro S&P500 has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94.

ProShares UltraPro S&P500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

