DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,845,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,082 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.81% of DXC Technology worth $47,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.