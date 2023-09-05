HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 380,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 44.3% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OWL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 299.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.43 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 1,400.35%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

