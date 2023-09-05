HRT Financial LP Takes $4.19 Million Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 556,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

