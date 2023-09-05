HRT Financial LP Acquires 103,371 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 318.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,371 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

