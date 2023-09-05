HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 70,200 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

