HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.05% of Vanguard Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 207,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 673.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

