HRT Financial LP Acquires New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 105,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 100,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 107,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.61. The firm has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.