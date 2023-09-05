HRT Financial LP Raises Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 144.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.11% of NewMarket worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NewMarket in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $472.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $445.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.27. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $475.94.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $685.13 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 12.69%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.