HRT Financial LP Invests $3.90 Million in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.38% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $42,365.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,871 shares of company stock worth $330,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.62. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 416.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

