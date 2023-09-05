HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 46,142 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.07.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

