HRT Financial LP Boosts Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 112.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,959 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.09% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after buying an additional 252,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,794,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,953,000 after buying an additional 521,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,326,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,646,000 after buying an additional 618,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,445,000 after buying an additional 196,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,211,000 after buying an additional 80,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE HOMB opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.07 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.