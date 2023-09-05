Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of EUR0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of EUR750-755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.02 million. Nomad Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to EUR1.54-1.57 EPS.
Nomad Foods Stock Performance
NOMD stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $811.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $264,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $229,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
