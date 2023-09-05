HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 193,099 FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 193,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.20% of FibroGen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 480.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Juan Graham sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $30,327.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,700.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 242,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juan Graham sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $30,327.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,700.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,080 shares of company stock valued at $641,861 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 246.75%. The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James downgraded FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

