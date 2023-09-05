HRT Financial LP Purchases 104,040 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 413.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,040 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,070,000 after acquiring an additional 273,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 524,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 268,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after buying an additional 99,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 73.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

In other news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,212.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,212.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at $535,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,780. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.