HRT Financial LP Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 459,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.36% of MasterBrand as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price target on MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.95. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

