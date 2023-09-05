HRT Financial LP Sells 21,091 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,091 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,795,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 33.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

