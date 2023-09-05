HRT Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.14% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after purchasing an additional 117,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after buying an additional 1,913,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 499,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 903,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

