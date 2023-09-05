Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE CP opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

