HRT Financial LP Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 152,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.