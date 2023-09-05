Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,567,000 after purchasing an additional 97,897 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 765,591 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PNW opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 96.65%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

