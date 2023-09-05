Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,933 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Hancock Whitney worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,356,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

