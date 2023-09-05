Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 396,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of First Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Advantage by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in First Advantage during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Advantage by 52.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Advantage by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in First Advantage by 750.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 135,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Advantage

In related news, insider Bret T. Jardine sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,537 shares in the company, valued at $68,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

