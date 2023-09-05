HRT Financial LP Invests $4.40 Million in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.28% of Pliant Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 169.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 68,489 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $83,450.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,774.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,844 shares of company stock worth $2,596,440 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Shares of PLRX opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.16 and a quick ratio of 19.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

