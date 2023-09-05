Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,757 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 85.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,591,000 after purchasing an additional 572,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000,000 after purchasing an additional 447,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,999 shares of company stock worth $7,290,010. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.2 %

DAR opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

