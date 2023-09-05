HRT Financial LP Has $4.46 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HRT Financial LP cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289,187 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEF stock opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

