WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,459 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 238.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $505.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.71. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

