468,778 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 468,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,396 shares of company stock worth $1,707,033. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

