Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,585 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Globus Medical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 35.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

