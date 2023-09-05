HRT Financial LP Has $4.57 Million Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 619.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.24% of AAR worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 160.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $299,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,408,925.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $299,187.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,408,925.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,971 shares of company stock worth $2,959,062 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAR

AAR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.12. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.92 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.