Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $276.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.