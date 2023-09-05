Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lear worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at about $197,849,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 67.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,728,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,115,000 after acquiring an additional 693,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,492,000 after acquiring an additional 344,005 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,132 shares of company stock worth $6,321,732 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $145.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.64. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

