WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,284 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %

ARW opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.