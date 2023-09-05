Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,413 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 5.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Baidu by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $144.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

