WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.4 %

HWM stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

