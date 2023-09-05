Uniti Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Uniti Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,363,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,858,000 after acquiring an additional 384,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after acquiring an additional 310,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,088,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 456,388 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

