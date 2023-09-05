Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 40,382 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,401 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the topic of several recent research reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.