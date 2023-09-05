Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 10,059 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $109,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,678,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after purchasing an additional 294,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

