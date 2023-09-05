Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Wayfair worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 628.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,423,015.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,552,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,825 shares of company stock worth $6,565,569. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens upgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.