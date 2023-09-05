Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,055 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equitable worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

