Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GMS by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,083,000 after acquiring an additional 136,251 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GMS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $5,355,949.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,446,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $5,355,949.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,446,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $705,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717,270 shares of company stock valued at $115,788,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.96. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

