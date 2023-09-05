Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 57,045 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,045 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.09 million, a P/E ratio of 636.67 and a beta of 1.20. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.48 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

