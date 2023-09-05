Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $147.00.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus upped their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

