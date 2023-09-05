Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 50,791 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.93 million. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,314,041.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,314,041.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 28,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $1,832,629.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,816 shares of company stock worth $5,708,141 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

