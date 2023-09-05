BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BOK Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $531.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

