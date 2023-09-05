Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Berry Global Group worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,670,000 after buying an additional 73,716 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,366,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,637,000 after purchasing an additional 113,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $1,888,524.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $1,888,524.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

