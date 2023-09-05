Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock Position Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $461,966,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $818.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CCS

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.