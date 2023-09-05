Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,823,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRPL. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.36 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 24.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

