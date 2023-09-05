Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 34,835 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,835 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Alaska Air Group worth $39,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

